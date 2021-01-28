Brokerages Set Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Price Target at $10.07

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on SOI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,671. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 2.14.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

