Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Target Price at $158.33

Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $187.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a one year low of $90.72 and a one year high of $189.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,302 shares of company stock worth $11,434,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.