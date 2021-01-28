Brokerages Set Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Target Price at GBX 7,621.56

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,621.56 ($99.58).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, with a total value of £248,603 ($324,801.41). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, with a total value of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

LON:RB opened at GBX 6,434 ($84.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,967.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,456.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a market capitalization of £45.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

