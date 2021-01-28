Brokerages Set Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target at $13.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

FSNUY stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

