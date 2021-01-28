Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $147.11

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,557,137.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,641 shares of company stock worth $12,313,222. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $158.16 on Monday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.29.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

