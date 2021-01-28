Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) Target Price at GBX 2,136.25

Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) (LON:FEVR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,136.25 ($27.91).

Several research firms have issued reports on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) alerts:

Shares of LON FEVR traded up GBX 109.75 ($1.43) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,414.75 ($31.55). 659,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,409. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,383.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,273.17. Fevertree Drinks Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 888.40 ($11.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,587 ($33.80).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks Plc (FEVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.