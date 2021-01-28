Brokerages Set ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) Target Price at €11.45

ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) (ETR:ZIL2) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.53 ($14.75).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIL2. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) alerts:

Shares of ZIL2 traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.82 ($18.61). The company had a trading volume of 176,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -44.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger AG has a one year low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a one year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €9.60.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger AG (ZIL2.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.