Brokerages Set Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 320.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Core-Mark by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

