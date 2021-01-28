Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) PT at GBX 106.67

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 106.67 ($1.39).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) alerts:

Shares of LON CINE traded up GBX 7.26 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 80.40 ($1.05). The company had a trading volume of 52,476,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,597,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.73. Cineworld Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.60 ($2.48).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.