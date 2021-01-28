Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $89.67

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
CDAY traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,426. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
