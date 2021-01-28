Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $89.67

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.67.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

CDAY traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,426. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.59. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $48,113,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 516,074 shares of company stock worth $49,017,170. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

