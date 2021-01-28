Brokerages Set Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Target Price at $53.29

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,130 shares of company stock worth $659,102. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALK traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 3,737,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,934,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.