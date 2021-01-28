Brokerages Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target at $15.43

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661,149 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 13.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,243 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at about $85,460,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,716,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,600,000 after acquiring an additional 88,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

