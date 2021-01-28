Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.39. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 211.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $9.59 on Wednesday, reaching $136.09. 996,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,196. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,674,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

