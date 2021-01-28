Brokerages Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.13. Oracle reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 270,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,852,008. The stock has a market cap of $183.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 74.5% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

