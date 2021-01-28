Brokerages Expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,104.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $125,156.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,914.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,290,010. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Model N by 31.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 260.7% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

MODN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

