Brokerages Expect GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) will report ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.48). GW Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GW Pharmaceuticals.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

In other news, insider Adam D. George sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $171,843.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,213,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $10.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,441. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $162.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.