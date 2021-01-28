Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ENI.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on E shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.68. 7,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.06. ENI has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ENI (E)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.