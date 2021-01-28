Brokerages Anticipate Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.47 Million

Brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $196.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $187.90 million and the highest is $201.80 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $218.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year sales of $771.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.60 million to $776.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $824.79 million, with estimates ranging from $748.60 million to $865.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.91 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

VCTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

VCTR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,275. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

