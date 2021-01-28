Brokerages Anticipate United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post sales of $349.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.05 million and the lowest is $297.15 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $311.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.11.

Shares of UTHR traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.79. 554,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,495. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,573,000 after purchasing an additional 223,194 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171,218 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 66.2% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 98,326 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,965,000 after purchasing an additional 60,778 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

