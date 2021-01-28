Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $115.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.50 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $99.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $491.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $488.90 million to $494.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $540.85 million, with estimates ranging from $526.70 million to $560.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.17 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 666,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 142,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,777. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $509.62 million, a P/E ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.26.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.