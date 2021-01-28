Brokerages Anticipate Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 408,870 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,724,000 after purchasing an additional 72,910 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,981. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $198.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

