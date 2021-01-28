Brokerages Anticipate HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.85). HollyFrontier posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 252.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 47.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 37.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFC stock traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.83.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

