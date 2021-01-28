Brokerages Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.37. 20,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

