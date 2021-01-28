Brokerages Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post sales of $65.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.47 million to $79.97 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $237.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full year sales of $303.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.81 million to $320.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $488.90 million, with estimates ranging from $427.62 million to $557.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DiamondRock Hospitality.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,550. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $88,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,494 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 31.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $114,000.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.