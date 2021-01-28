Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.32. Deere & Company reported earnings of $1.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $13.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.67 to $13.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.02 to $16.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $280.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

