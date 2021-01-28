Brokerages Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.04. ConocoPhillips reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 119.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $40.65 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 338,123 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 15,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.