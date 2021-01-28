Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.60 Million

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report sales of $556.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.91 million to $566.78 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $593.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

AVB stock traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.87. 845,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,521. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

