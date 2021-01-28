Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. Amphenol reported sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.09.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $188,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.57. 3,333,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.71 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $137.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

