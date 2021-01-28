Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s stock price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 15,824,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 2,355,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

