Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00 at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $444.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average of $376.43. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
