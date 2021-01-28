Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $500.00 at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $450.00 to $500.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $444.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average of $376.43. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $470.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,333 shares of company stock worth $106,085,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

