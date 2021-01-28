Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Get Brinker International alerts:

NYSE:EAT opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $67.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.