Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) shares were down 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 4,038,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,824,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

