Briaud Financial Planning Inc Has $202,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 86.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 0.1% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,446,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,589,000 after acquiring an additional 45,783 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock worth $18,241,735. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.99. 6,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,585. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

