Brave Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quidel by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.33.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,441.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quidel stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

