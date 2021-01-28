Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Gold were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in New Gold by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in New Gold by 68.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,139,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 463,610 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 605,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. New Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.