Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

MA stock traded up $10.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $325.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average is $331.62. The company has a market capitalization of $324.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total value of $27,007,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,336,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.