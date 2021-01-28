Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after buying an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $30.92. 849,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,932,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.