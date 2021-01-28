Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $219,000 in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,730,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $165,990,000 after buying an additional 109,404 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Twitter by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,610,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of TWTR traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 358,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,402,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of -34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

