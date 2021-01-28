Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPL. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $18.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $825.00. 263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $895.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $763.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.54.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $801.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $269,286. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

