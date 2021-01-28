Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Shares of Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.11. Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,730 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

About Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) (CVE:BVA)

Bravada Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds 10 exploration and development properties with 801 claims covering an area of approximately 6,150 hectares.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravada Gold Co. (BVA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.