Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Trading Down 8%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.19. 6,644,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,531,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOXL. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Boxlight from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $111.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boxlight Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Boxlight news, President Mark Starkey bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Ross Pope bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $123,900 over the last three months. 7.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

