BOX Token Price Tops $0.0075 (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOX Token has a total market cap of $750,345.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00442022 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

BOX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

