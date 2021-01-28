Bottos Trading Down 9.6% This Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $96,331.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00070479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.20 or 0.00905147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00052559 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.91 or 0.04271645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.