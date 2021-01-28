Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.34. Approximately 1,186,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,743,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $86.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.62 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 139,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 77,059 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 641,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 194,323 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,941,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

