BOScoin (BOS) Trading 43.6% Lower This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. BOScoin has a market cap of $498,082.47 and $21.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008046 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

