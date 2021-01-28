Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $1.50

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.56. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 4,162,231 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

