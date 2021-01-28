Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $72.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
