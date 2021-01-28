Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) PT Raised to $72.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.73% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $1,427,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

