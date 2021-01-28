BOOM Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $5,878.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.19 or 0.00886327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00053173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.51 or 0.04325797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017923 BTC.

BOOM Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars.

