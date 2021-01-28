boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on boohoo group plc (BOO.L) from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 395.83 ($5.17).

Shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) stock opened at GBX 334.50 ($4.37) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 333.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.07. boohoo group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a market capitalization of £4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

