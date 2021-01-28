BMO Capital Markets Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $14.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.50 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

TCNGF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

